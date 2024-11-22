Chris Brown Says He's 'Too Old' to Dance at 35 During Kai Cenat Stream

Chris Brown is the latest celebrity to appear on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 stream and it definitely didn't disappoint.

The Nov. 21 episode of the marathon stream included many wild moments, including an epic dance battle and a rare moment of emotion.

Before the pair engaged in the dance battle, Brown joked that he was "too old at 35" to dance but later joined Cenat and fellow streamer Duke Dennis after some encouragement.

During the dance off, Cenat can be seen flailing his arms around before Brown joins in and showcases some signature flare and finesse. The dance battle ends when Cenat nearly kicks down the camera that is streaming them by mistake.

Chris Brown and Kai Cenat have a dance battle



Both Brown and Cenat continued to have fun when Brown attempted to show Cenat how to sing. Cenat asked Brown what his biggest advice would be in order for him to start singing.

"You're going to need a beginners' course," Brown said. "Your voice is already raspy."

Cenat revels that his favorite R&B song is Mario's "Let Me Love You," before he begins to sing, only to be taken over by Brown.

"See you tone deaf," Brown quips. "It would be good, you just need autotune."

Chris Brown tried teaching Kai Cenat how to sing "Let Me Love You" by Mario and ended up calling him tone deaf

Despite all of the jokes and the fun that they had, Brown showed a rare moment of emotion on the stream when he delivered a powerful message.

"People that are in a dark place or feel like the world is against them, just know that you are not alone in that situation. Doesn't mean it's going to help to make the situation better, but you don't have to go through certain things alone," he begins.

Brown shared that putting some of those emotions into creating or using creativity during that timeframe may help.

"I can only say, be yourself and learn on this journey. It's a bumpy and I feel like it's not fun unless there are some bumps in the road. Just try to love yourself more each day," Brown concluded.

Emotional message from Chris Brown on Kai Cenat's podcast

Over the last year Cenat has had several famous faces on his show such as Quavo and Benny Blanco.