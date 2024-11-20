Benny Blanco Reveals to Kai Cenat That Selena Gomez Came Onto Him First

Internet personality Kai Cenat is knee-deep into his mega livestream, "Mafiathon2," a non-stop 30-day Twitch stream airing 24/7 since it kicked off Nov 1. He's had an array of guests feature on the stream, from GloRilla to Bill Nye to Quavo. This time, musician Benny Blanco joined in on the fun, as the two made headlines for finding and meeting a Twitch streamer who's been live for 3 years.

During Blanco's feature on the stream, he and Cenat also got into some surprising deals surrounding his public relationship with Selena Gomez. He admits that the international popstar actually came onto him first, asking him on an impromptu date. "She asked me out first, it was crazy. We were just talking and then she was like 'Do you want to get dinner?' I didn't even realize we were on a date."

Benny Blanco tells Kai Cenat that Selena Gomez initiated their relationship by asking him on a date first. pic.twitter.com/NaTutj0leX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2024

Cenat immediately dapped him up, surprised that Gomez was the one to initiate their relationship. The 36-year-old record producer clarified that he and Gomez had "been friends for 15 years," having met her when they were both much younger. Once he realized she had romantic intentions, he kissed her and noted that the rest was history, having spent every day together since. "She's my best friend, like my actual best friend," he added.

Read more: Selena Gomez Hits Back at Fans Who Call Her Boyfriend Ugly

Cenat also admitted to being a Wizards of Waverly Place fan, prompting Blanco to gift him with an original wand from the 32-year-old singer-actress' Disney show.

Benny Blanco says he tried to bring Selena Gomez on Kai Cenat's stream and gifted him an original wand from Wizards of Waverly Place! 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/h4jaOgr8ry — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) November 20, 2024

The renowned musician, famous for producing some of the biggest pop hits of the last two decades, has found himself in headlines recently after admitting during his People's Sexiest Man Alive feature that he refuses to take regular showers.

"I also don't believe in always shampooing your hair or conditioning your hair. I'm really clean, but I don't shower every day. Some people I know shower two to three times a day, but I feel like the oils on your skin don't have time to rejuvenate and get juicy," he admitted, continuing, "I want there to be an aroma as I'm walking by. I want it to smell a little bit like man, a little bit feminine — I definitely lean a little more feminine in every sense."

Many found the confession to be profoundly offensive, questioning how he landed a star as big as Gomez. However, the two seem to be madly in love, sparking engagement rumors. Gomez negated the rumors during an interview with Vanity Fair, emphasizing the importance of a strong bond over societal expectations.

"We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules," she said when asked about the engagement rumors. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."