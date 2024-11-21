Diddy Claims Heavily Manipulated Cassie Video is a 'Dangerous' Misrepresentation, Conceals Critical Facts

Sean "Diddy" Combs claims federal prosecutors have mischaracterized him in a criminal case involving an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura — specifically by using a video that was heavily edited to help justify his being denied bail — in a newly-filed legal document.

According to TMZ, Diddy's attorneys claim in papers filed before his fourth bail hearing that the prosecutors played a heavily edited video of the hotel incident from 2016.

The rapper argues that the footage has been edited to make it seem as if he is "dangerous" rather than the situation being one of a domestic dispute.

Diddy and his ex-girlfriend in the video that went viral early this year amidst Diddy's still-ongoing litigation. His lawyers have alleged that prosecutors had the raw footage but only selected the edited version as the "most powerful evidence of danger and obstruction" against Diddy.

Diddy, arrested in September facing serious racketeering and sex trafficking claims, pleads not guilty. If denied bail again, he could stay locked up until his trial, set for May 2025.

However, according to Diddy's petitioner, prosecutors "mischaracterized and concealed critical facts" about the November incident.

They say the video itself does not, in fact, support allegations of sex trafficking or sex being forced upon the women but shows a "sad glimpse into a decade-long consensual relationship."

At one point in the clip, Diddy is shown pulling Cassie down a hallway after she tried to walk away. However, he challenges that characterization, saying he did not "drag" her, as she claims he did.

Also, in one segment of the video, Diddy throws a vase through the room, and his lawyers say that the act was mischaracterized as violent.

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit https://t.co/fYUQ2z2MYN — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

In support of Diddy's fourth attempt at getting bail, Diddy's team offered up an entire package that includes a $50 million bond backed by the equity in his and his mother's homes in Florida. They also recommended a 24-hour monitoring program and limiting his internet and phone use to meetings with his attorney.

Diddy is held at a special housing unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center, New York. His lawyers have called the conditions of his confinement "horrific" and said they don't fit the type of place where pre-trial detainees should be housed.

Diddy is in a ton of legal trouble, and he could be locked away for life if he's found guilty. Before the judge makes a decision on his bail application, Diddy remains behind bars.