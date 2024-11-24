Adele Gets Real Post-Residency, Hints at Hiatus: 'I Don't Have Any F****ng Plans'

Adele tearfully bid farewell to 5,000 fans as she let down the curtains of her two-year residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday night.

The British crooner delivered her swan song with a raw and reflective performance, noting how she's "not sure where [she's] going," followed by the words, "Thank you."

Holding a wine glass over make-up touch-ups, Adele told the audience: "I don't have any f****ng plans.

She added with a laugh, "I guess I'll just day-drink," prompting cheers and laughter from her fans.

The 36-year-old singer said the end of her residency was bittersweet, looking back on the challenges she experienced when she initially launched the show in 2022.

"It got off to such a f****** rocky way. It was one of the worst years of my life," she said, recalling how COVID-related concerns forced the cancellation of her first set of shows.

"Had I done that show I cancelled, I certainly wouldn't be standing here tonight doing my 100th show," she went on.

Reflecting on her time in Las Vegas, Adele thanked fans for their support. "I am bursting with pride... I'm so thankful to Vegas for giving me that second chance," she noted.

She also took a moment to thank her family, including her son Angelo and fiancée Rich Paul, who were present in the audience.

As to what comes next, Adele revealed she is planning on stepping back from the stage for a while. I just don't know when I want to next come on stage, she said.

"I just dunno when I want to next come on stage," she stated. "It's time for the next chapter and it's time for the next season of my life."

After the speech, Adele hugged her fiancée and son and appeared emotional during the moment which signified the end of a major chapter of her career.

Her Las Vegas residency, called "Weekends With Adele," was a hot ticket that sold out immediately and commanded prices between $85 and $30,000 on the black market.

When the curtain fell, confetti flooded the stage, and Adele thanked the audience for their loyalty.

She followed up with, "I am so sad that this residency is over, and I am so glad that it happened. This has been in my mind for four years... So I'm looking forward to having loads of spare time to love on my kids and to love on my man."