Adele Thanks Celine Dion For Surprising Her at Las Vegas Concert: 'It Has Been Such An Honor'

Adele showed her gratitude to music legend Céline Dion on X (formerly Twitter).

Adele posted a tweet on October 29, which acknowledged her concerts at The Coliseum at Ceasar's Palace, in Las Vegas. The singer stated that she has been performing at the venue for almost two years.

"I have been performing in Céline Dion's room at the Coliseum for almost two years now. Four weeks to go!" Adele shared. "It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her."

She continued highlighting how much she looks up to Dion, "I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend."

"It was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!" she added.

Adele stated, "Celine, I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family."

The singer then conveyed that "It has been such an honor." and that the Saturday night concert in Vegas would be something she'll cherish forever. "Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you," Adele shared. "Thank you so much."

Adele made headlines on October 27, when the singer burst into tears upon embracing Dion midway through her performance of "When We Were Young."