Kanye West Reportedly Plans Nude Vow Renewal with Bianca Censori and Invite Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian: 'He's Going For Shock Value'

Kanye West is rumored to be organizing an unconventional ceremony with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Amid swirling buzz about the state of their marriage, the 47-year-old "Donda" rapper is determined to silence the gossip once and for all with a ceremony of renewal of vows with the 29-year-old Australian architect in a nearly nude ceremony.

According to an insider who spoke to Radar Online, "It's no secret people have been whispering that Censori is walking away, so this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they're solid."

Approaching their second anniversary next month, the source revealed that West was eager to elevate their relationship to demonstrate his dedication to Censori.

Known for their daring fashion statements in public, where Censori often opts for provocative attire while West chooses more conservative outfits, the dad-of-four is reportedly planning to feature a new side of himself during the upcoming celebration.

The source said, "He's very much going for shock value. He's really into the idea of both of them walking down the aisle in barely-there outfits."

According to a source familiar with the situation, West and Censori, who officially got married December 2022, are planning to hold their wedding ceremony at their recently acquired multi-million estate in Beverly Hills.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are getting divorced after less than 2 years of marriage pic.twitter.com/FpOb4GrEYz — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) October 7, 2024

It has also been claimed that West is considering extending an invitation to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori wears shockingly revealing outfit out in public. pic.twitter.com/hP6Bhb2jPd — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 20, 2024

Unfortunately for West, the reality star won't be RSVPing for the event.

The source explained, "Kim is disgusted by the way Kanye has been strutting her look-alike replacement all over town, looking like a common streetwalker."

"She doesn't want her kids exposed to that, and if West doesn't dial it back, she's going to try to withhold visitation with them when Bianca's around," the insider added. "She actually feels sorry for Bianca. It's clear to her that Kanye is merely exploiting Bianca to make her jealous, but it's not going to work."

Music Times could not independently verify these claims so it's best to take this report with a grain of salt.