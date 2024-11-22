Kanye West Sued by 'America's Next Top Model' Contestant for Sexual Assault

Kanye West is facing more legal trouble. Former America's Next Top Model contestant Jenn An is suing him for sexual assault after West allegedly made some disturbing moves during a music video shoot.

According to TMZ, An, who appeared in cycle 13 of the model competition show, claims West made her gag and choked her until she blacked out while on the set for La Roux's "In For the Kill" music video, which features a verse from the rapper.

She was picked out of a lineup of models, after West allegedly said "Give me the Asian girl" while pointing her out.

She then claims she was thrown into a "dangerous and disturbing" video shoot, where she was sat across from West in minimal lingerie. She says he started strangling her with both hands, and then "smothered" her face with his hands before ramming several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her to emulate forced oral sex. Ann claims this went on for more than a minute, in which West screamed "This is art. This is f—king art. I am like Picasso."

An nor West made the final cut of the music video, as she claims Universal Music Group and other "high-profile figures" have done their best "bury" the 2010 incident. She is now suing West and Universal Music Group for the gender-motivated violence, saying the whole shoot felt like "pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes."

This only adds onto the list of legal action currently taken against West, who is facing lawsuits from his ex-staff at Donda Academy and copyright infringement. In the meantime, An has stayed active in modeling and activism, calling herself a "feminist that believes in equal rights for all, including black, disabled, trans and immigrant/ refugee friends." She also has acting credits in Jane the Virgin and The Mindy Project.