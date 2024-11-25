Elton John Hasn't Been Able to See Out of His Right Eye for 4 Months Due to Infection He Caught in France

Elton John's healths struggles have taken over his life over the last year.

Speaking to Good Morning America on Nov. 25, the rock legend shared that his ongoing eye ailment has slowed progress on his new album and has left him unable to see out of one of his eyes.

"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France. And it's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. And my left eye's not the greatest. I can't see anything, I can't read anything, I can't watch anything," John said.

Despite his setbacks, John remains optimistic about the future and his recovery.

"So, there's hope and encouragement that it will be OK. But I'm kind of stuck in the moment because I can do something like this [the interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don't know. Because I can't see, a lyric for start. We're taking an initiative to try and make it better," he shared.

John revealed that his new album is in the works, however, many of the songs have yet to be recorded.

"It's been awhile since I've done anything and I just have to get off my backside," he said.

In September, John revealed that he had been struggling with his eye infection that left him with "only limited vision in one eye."

He shared the news to his Instagram account.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," John revealed.

He shared he was "so grateful" for the team of doctors and nurses plus his family who was caring for him for the "last several weeks" as he recovered from the illness.

Over the years, John has been candid about his health struggles and previously revealed that he has had many parts of his body removed.

"I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip," he told attendees at the New York Film Festival premiere of his Elton John: Never Too Late via People.

However, he has soldered on and even managed to perform with Dua Lipa at a one-off show at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 17.