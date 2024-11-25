Bill Cinton Gives His Review of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'I Get It Now'

Former President Bill Clinton is singing the praises of pop titan Taylor Swift.

The politician attended one of Swift's Eras Tour stops when the singer was in Toronto, Canada last weekend.

Clinton then appeared on the Nov. 25 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark where he talked about the experience.

"Confirm or deny –– did you see Taylor Swift over the weekend?" Ripa asked him.

"I did, I did!" Clinton confirmed before cameras cut to a video of him sitting in a VIP suite inside Rogers Centre and dancing as Swift sang "You Belong With Me."

He explained that it was the first time that he had seen Swift in concert and that he understands why she has so many fans.

"I get it now. I mean, I understand why she has such an impact on people and why a lot of these young girls are so captivated," Clinton shared.

He also praised her work ethic and how she is able to sing for "three plus hours straight" on stage.

"She's not like a lot of people who do concerts. She did three hours plus straight. I mean, straight through! She just kept on singing the songs and kept on doing it, which I think is a very respectful thing to do for the audience," Clinton said.

The former president attended the concert with his wife, Hillary Clinton, their daughter, Chelsea Clinton, and Chelsea's daughter, Charlotte, and some of their friends.

"I was fascinated watching our crowd of kids, especially my granddaughter, standing there with the wife of one of Chelsea's friends from 20 plus years ago and her daughters, and all of them up there singing and they all knew the words to all the songs," Clinton shared.

Ripa piped up and asked Clinton if the granddaughters had begged him to meet Swift backstage.

"Actually, they didn't, and I probably couldn't have. And we didn't, but you know the venues are so big, you got to walk across a football field to get to backstage," Clinton said.

Swift only has a few shows left on her momentous Eras Tour, which is set to conclude next month in Vancouver.