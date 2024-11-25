Billboard Music Awards 2024 Nominations: Taylor Swift and Zach Bryan Dominate

Taylor Swift could break some major records at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

On Nov. 25, the list of nominees for this year's show were announced and Swift once again led with an astonishing 16 nominations across the categories. Swift is already the most-decorated female artist of all-time at the show and she has the chance to surpass Drake this year, whom she is currently tied with for the most awards.

Swift is nominated in:

Top Artist

Top Female Artist

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Top Hot 100 Artist

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Top Hot 100 Producer

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Top Radio Songs Artist

Top Song Sales Artist

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Top Billboard Global (excluding U.S.) Artist

Top Billboard 200 Album (she's nominated twice for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" and "The Tortured Poets Department")

Top Radio Song - "Cruel Summer"

Top Collaboration - "Fortnight" feat. Post Malone

Top Billboard Global 200 Song - "Cruel Summer"

Top Billboard Global (excluding U.S.) Song - "Cruel Summer"

Last year she took home 10 awards. However, she faces stiff competition this year. Country singer Zach Bryan is currently up for the most awards at this year's show with 18 different awards from 21 different entries. Country music continues to dominate the awards as Morgan Wallen follows both Swift and Bryan with 15 finalist entries in 13 categories.

There were new categories added to the show this year. They include Top Hard Rock Album, Top Hard Rock Artist, and Top Hard Rock Song. HARDY is preset in all three of them.

Artists receiving cross-genre nominations include Beyoncé, Dolly Parton and Post Malone.

Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of PMC and CEO of Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to bring the 2024 Billboard Music Awards to multiple platforms, ensuring fans have more options to watch the very artists they helped propel to the top of the charts. By partnering with Fox, Paramount+ and Fire TV Channels, we are able to reach music enthusiasts where they are, whether they're tuning in on TV, streaming on-demand, or watching from their mobile devices."

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards are set to take place on Dec. 12 ET/PT on Fox and Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+, with performances also rolling out across Billboard.com, and via BBMAs and Billboard social channels. They will be hosted by Michelle Buteau.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Billboard200 Artist

Zach Bryan

Drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Amy Allen

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Daniel Nigro

Finneas O'Connell

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Song Sales Artist

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Shaboozey

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

SZA

Tyla

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Muni Long

SZA

Tyla

Top R&B Touring Artist

Chris Brown

Bruno Mars

Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

$uicideboy$

Top Country Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Beyoncé

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Top Country Touring Artist

Zach Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Luke Combs

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group

Good Neighbours

Linkin Park

The Red Clay Strays

Top Hard Rock Artist

Bad Omens

HARDY

Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

The Rolling Stones

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

Shakira

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jung Kook

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

ENHYPEN

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

The Chainsmokers

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

Forrest Frank

Brandon Lake

Anne Wilson

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Chandler Moore

Naomi Raine

CeCe Winans

Top Billboard 200 Album

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Drake, For All the Dogs

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Top Soundtrack

Hazbin Hotel: Season One

Trolls: Band Together

Twisters: The Album

Wish

Wonka

Top R&B Album

Chris Brown, 11:11

Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life

PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller

Tyla, Tyla

Top Rap Album

21 Savage, american dream

Drake, For All the Dogs

Future & Metro Boomin, WE DON'T TRUST YOU

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Rod Wave, Nostalgia

Top Country Album

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Chris Stapleton, Higher

Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album.

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Hozier, Unheard (EP)

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Dolly Parton, Rockstar

Top Hard Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn

Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster

HARDY, Quit!!

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby's Y Belikeada

Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo

Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II

KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)

Top K-Pop Album

ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

Jung Kook, GOLDEN

Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids, Ate: Mini Album

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX, BRAT

Jungle, Volcano

Odetari, XXIII SORROWS

Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other

John Summit, Comfort in Chaos

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?

Forrest Frank, CHILD OF GOD

Brandon Lake, COAT OF MANY COLORS

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Father's Day

Koryn Hawthorne, On God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

CeCe Winans, More Than This

Naomi Raine, Cover The Earth: Live in New York

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

Jack Harlow, "Lovin on Me"

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"

Top Streaming Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"

Top Radio Song

Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

Jack Harlow, "Lovin on Me"

Tate McRae, "Greedy"

Taylor Swift, "Cruel Summer"

Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"

Top Selling Song

Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

Jung Kook, "Standing Next to You"

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims "Lose Control"

Top Collaboration

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves "I Remember Everything"

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar "Like That"

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone "Fortnight"

Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST "Cowgirls"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"

Tate McRae "Greedy"

Taylor Swift "Cruel Summer"

Teddy Swims "Lose Control"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"

Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"

Tate McRae "Greedy"

Taylor Swift "Cruel Summer"

Teddy Swims "Lose Control"

Top R&B Song

4batz feat. Drake "act ii: date @ 8 (remix)"

Muni Long "Made for Me"

Tommy Richman "MILLION DOLLAR BABY"

SZA "Saturn"

Tyla "Water"

Top Rap Song

Doja Cat "Agora Hills"

Doja Cat "Paint the Town Red"

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar "Like That"

Jack Harlow "Lovin on Me"

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Top Country Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves "I Remember Everything"

Dasha "Austin"

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Morgan Wallen "Thinkin' Bout Me"

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan "Pink Skies"

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves "I Remember Everything"

Djo "End of Beginning"

Hozier "Too Sweet"

Noah Kahan "Stick Season"

Top Hard Rock Song

Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll "All My Life"

Falling In Reverse, Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible "Ronald"

HARDY "Psycho"

Linkin Park "The Emptiness Machine"

Superheaven "Youngest Daughter"

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny "MONACO"

Bad Bunny & Feid "PERRO NEGRO"

FloyyMenor & Cris MJ "Gata Only"

KAROL G & Peso Pluma "QLONA"

Xavi "La Diabla"

Top Global K-Pop Song

ILLIT "Magnetic"

Jimin "Who"

Jung Kook "Standing Next to You"

Jung Kook feat. Jack Harlow "3D"

LE SSERAFIM "Perfect Night"

Top Afrobeats Song

Adam Port & Stryv feat. Malachiii "Move"

Tems "Me & U"

Tyla "Truth or Dare"

Tyla "Water"

Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng "Jump"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Dua Lipa "Houdini"

Dua Lipa "Illusion"

Kenya Grace "Strangers"

Ariana Grande "yes, and?"

Marshmello & Kane Brown "Miles on It"

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore "Praise"

Forrest Frank "GOOD DAY"

Josiah Queen "The Prodigal"

Seph Schlueter "Counting My Blessings"

Tauren Wells with We The Kingdom & Davies "Take It All Back"

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne "Look at God"

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine "God Problems"

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard "In the Room"

Victor Thompson X Gunna feat. Ehis 'D' Greatest "THIS YEAR (Blessings)"

CeCe Winans "That's My King"