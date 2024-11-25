Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton Wooed Her After She Wanted to Put a Stop to Their Budding Romance

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have the archetypical celebrity romance in the minds of most music fans. But that doesn't mean there weren't bumps along the road to marital bliss for the No Doubt lead singer and the veteran country star, who first crossed each other's path on the set of NBC's The Voice, subsequently revealing their romantic relationship to the public in 2015 before marrying each other in 2021.

In fact, back then when love first began blooming between the two, there actually came a time when Stefani had tried to put a stop to things.

However, Shelton ultimately won her over in the end. How did he do it? Well, with the power of song, of course — a common thread between the two musicians who cut their teeth in very different musical backgrounds.

"We had just met, and it was chaos," Stefani tells People. "Our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point. There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"

It goes without saying that the early relationship was chaotic, as both were going through bad divorces: Stefani and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale divorced in 2016 after 13 years of marriage, reportedly due to factors including infidelity allegations against Rossdale. The year prior, Shelton split with wife Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage, also with rumors of infidelity.

So for Stefani and Shelton, it could've ended there, but love finds a way. As a way of continuing communication, so to speak, Shelton began writing what would become "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," the country duet he and Stefani jointly released in 2016. Soon, they were going back and forth with each other penning the song that now has more meaning than ever for the couple.

"I think he really wanted to impress me, because he doesn't really write songs as much as he used to," Stefani explains. "And I love writing songs. That's everything to me. If I want to feel like I have any kind of purpose or any kind of value or anything, it's about writing a song. That's where I get my fulfillment."

She continues, "He sent it to me, and it was a half-written song. He was like, 'Help me finish this.' So I wrote him the verse back — the second verse on the song — and it's just over text."

Stefani adds, "That was our first song that we ever wrote together. We were never even in the same room, but we were writing a song to each other."