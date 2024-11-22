Liam Payne is reportedly seen being picked up by his arms and legs by three men in shocking new images that have emerged of the late One Direction member at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on Oct. 16, in a moment that was immediately preceding the singer's tragic death.

Payne sadly and shockingly passed away moments later after falling from a three-story balcony at the establishment in Argentina — an incident which immediately underwent investigation by authorities — and reports from across the globe have subsequently tried to piece together Payne's final moments to understand the tragic sequence of events that unfolded for the pop star.

Now, the never-before-seen images of Payne in the hotel lobby, which were obtained by the Daily Mail and made public on Friday (Nov 22), show the singer being "manhandled" through the entrance by three men, according to the tabloid, which blurred out Payne's face in the photos.

Furthermore, the Mail added that one nearby witness said Payne was "convulsing" on the lobby floor. Reportedly, Payne was subsequently taken back by elevator to his room on the third floor just moments before tragedy struck.

The newly uncovered images raise more questions about the tragic death of Liam Payne, the 31-year-old English singer who first found international fame as a boy band member with One Direction.

With his death last month, fans learned through the media that the One Direction member had evidently "jumped" from the third-story balcony of his room at the Argentine capital's Casa Sur Hotel, per a Buenos Aires Security Ministry statement. A subsequent autopsy then revealed that Payne died after suffering a debilitating skull fracture.

Yet, adding mystery was a report about the autopsy from the New York Post that showed Payne may have been unconscious when he fatally fell; the tabloid also alleged that two women had been in the hotel room with the singer in the hours before his death.

Following the Oct. 16 tragedy, police detained a hotel worker accused of supplying Payne drugs and raided the home of another acquaintance, who was also detained. An examination revealed Payne sustained 25 injuries after falling. An autopsy said the former One Direction-er was under the influence of several drugs, including pink cocaine.

According to a previously reportedly statement made by the prosecutor in Argentina, Payne's death is not being ruled a suicide. And with the reports that the singer was unconscious when he fell, what are One Direction fans and Liam Payne mourners to make of the hotel lobby images of the musician being transported by his limbs?

Either way, One Direction fans hope for more answers about Liam Payne's death, and what happened to the singer in the moments immediately before he fell from the hotel balcony. Read several responses on X (formerly Twitter) about the new photos below.

I hope Liam Payne’s family were warned about these awful photos being released. What a nightmare his poor family are going through. How awful. They should’ve taken him to hospital. https://t.co/aikt7rtoNs — Lizzy Beynon (@LizzyBeynon) November 22, 2024

There's finally a picture of Liam Payne convulsing on the floor at the hotel. Why the hell would staff send him up to his room and not phone an ambulance if they have nothing to hide? Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/xytCGoprc3 — 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐀 (@cxrrina_) November 22, 2024

I’ve just seen a photo of a limp Liam Payne being carried by his hands and legs through the hotel lobby not five minutes before he was … off the 3rd floor balcony and have never had such a strong reaction to a single image, I feel physically sick. Who are those three men? — Natalie McNulty (@NatsMcNulty) November 22, 2024