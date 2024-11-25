Zach Bryan Stops Mid-Performance After Fan Tosses Object on Stage: 'Don't Throw S*** at Concerts'

Zach Bryan told off an audience member to stop throwing things on stage in his latest show.

On November 25, numerous clips were uploaded on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing Bryan performing a guitar duet with his guitarist. However, the singer's guitarist was hit by an object thrown by an audience member.

Bryan immediately noticed the incident, causing him to pause midway of the performance and pick up the object, which netizens claimed to be a mobile phone. The singer then went in front of the mic and asked, "Who threw this? Who was it?"

Bryan then noticed the audience probably searching for the culprit, leading him to ask, "Who are you pointing at? Who was it? You don't know?"

Some concertgoers were also heard in the background, stating how the one who threw the object would not own up to their mistake.

One concertgoer chimed, "I don't think he wanna own that."

Zach Bryan stopped his show last night to call out a fan who threw their phone at him pic.twitter.com/LaMMLUyFpV — Barstool Backstage (@StoolBackstage) November 24, 2024

Bryan ultimately received no definite answer on who threw the object on the stage, leaving him to warn the venue, "Don't throw s*** at concerts, huh?" which caused loud cheers.

After dropping the phone back, Bryan was shown going back to the performance but returned once again to the mic. The singer then requested the audience's assistance in kicking out the culprit once identified.

"And if you guys do know who threw it, you can get him out of here, whoever found out who did it," Bryan said.