Zach Bryan Appears to Respond to Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards Diss Track With New Song

Zach Bryan remembers everything from his highly publicized breakup with his now ex-girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia, and the fallout from it.

The "Pink Skies" singer took to his Instagram Stories on Nov. 7 to announce that he is dropping a new song on Nov. 8. called "The World's a Giant," seemingly referencing LaPaglia's BFF's podcast co-hosts' diss track of him called "Smallest Man."

"Be still, be quiet, this world's a giant / That I don't feel like facing tonight. I say I want kids / Even though I can't quit the things that make me childish / But it ain't all bad," he sings on the track.

The song also seemingly references the parable of David and Goliath and focuses on his desire to change for the better.

"Let's pour some wine, there's still a little time / And maybe a little bit left in me to save. I ain't ever had myself a David's heart / I'll say sorry to God for all the trouble I caused / Maybe that's a good place for me to start," Bryan added.

Take a listen to the song here.

The announcement of the song comes after BFFs podcast co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards dropped their diss track "Smallest Man," in which Richards referred to Bryan as a "douchebag."

"I said trust me, caught your pants on fire / You're a douchebag, you just made a new rival / Pretty soon you going to need a revival," he raps in the song.

Their song also seemingly pointed to his love life, including his one-year marriage with ex Rose Madden and subsequent relationship with Deb Peifer.

"You say you remember everything, I guess not because you forgot about your wedding ring / I ain't coming subliminal, you're great at being country without a second syllable," Richards adds.

"How lucky is Bri, to be free of ZB and his STDs," Portnoy also says, seemingly referencing Bryan and his rumored diseases.

The song has seemingly since been removed from TikTok and YouTube. Portnoy took to Twitter to share why that has been.

"'Smallest Man' once again taken down from YouTube. We thought it was it was the outro causing the copyright issue. My friends, Josh Richards, didn't tell us that he signed a music deal with Warner Music group and they own his a-s," he shared.

He went on to reveal that Bryan is also signed to Warner Music Group, but they do not own Portnoy.

"I will write 10,000 diss tracks, I will go die in the poop, I will put the headsets on spitting bars twice as hot," Portnoy added.

He went on to call Warner and Bryan "pu--ies."

Another twist in the smallest man diss track saga #davesversion pic.twitter.com/jdpTjPfUiu — BFFs (@BFFsPod) November 7, 2024

This is not the fist time that Portnoy dissed Bryan after the breakup. During an episode of The Unnamed Show, Portnoy was asked if he was "officially a Zach Brown hater now." He cheekily responded by saying, "I was never a liker."

Portnoy went on to call Bryan a "fraud" and said that he did not give him good vibes.

Bryan announced he and LaPaglia would be going their separate ways on Oct. 22 in a post to his Instagram account.

"Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things," he said in the post.

"I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too," he added.

News of their breakup first circulated after Bryan was spotted on Raya, a dating app. LaPaglia later said Bryan blindsided her with the breakup post and "discarded" her.

"I said trust me, caught your pants on fire / Tinder, Bumble, Raya, knew you was a liar," Richards also says in the diss track.

Bryan has since blocked LaPaglia on all social media.