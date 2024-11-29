Zach Bryan Pauses Show After Being Hit With Flying Object...Again

Zach Bryan has been struck with an object...again.

The country singer was forced to pause one of is recent concerts because he had an item hurled at him while he was performing. In the clip from his show on Nov. 27, Bryan was rocking the stage and was about an hour into his show when it came to a screeching halt.

Bryan was performing his song "Tourniquet" from his 2023 self-titled album when a flying object soared across the venue and hit him in the leg. The object has not been identified.

However, it was big enough to catch Bryan's attention and it made him upset. He stopped the show, picked up the item and scolded the crowd for throwing it at him.

"Let's not be d**ks, huh?" he said.

Bryan, still upset, chucked it back into the crowd and jumped right back into his song.

The item being hurled at Bryan was the second time in the matter of a few days that he has had something thrown at him. He was hit with an object during his show at the Tacoma Dome in Washington on Nov. 25.

"Who threw this? Who was it?" he said to the crowd after stopping his performance.

Bryan repeatedly requested that the person identify themselves, or for other concertgoers to point out the person responsible, but no one came forward. He then made a simple request.

"Don't throw sh-t at concerts, huh?" he added.

"And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get 'em outta here. If we ever find out who did it," Bryan shared.

Zach Bryan stopped his show last night to call out a fan who threw their phone at him pic.twitter.com/LaMMLUyFpV — Barstool Backstage (@StoolBackstage) November 24, 2024

Objects being thrown at Bryan comes after he got backlash over his ex-girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry, claiming that he emotionally abused her during their relationship. Chickenfry also alleged that Bryan had taken her cat, Stump, "out of spite."

"I miss Stump so much. I wanna f---ing kidnap him. But when [Bryan] left and didn't tell me anything, he took Stump out of spite. He didn't even like cats," she said.

"Boston [her dog] loves cats. I love cats. Can someone steal the cat back for me?" she asked.

Chickenfry later uploaded a video to her TikTok account where she threatened to upload videos of Bryan throwing things at her if he doesn't stop posting about her cat, Stump.

"If this man posts my f----- cat one more time, I'm gonna post videos of you whipping s--- at my face. So can you stop f---- posting my cat and rubbing it in my face?" she said.