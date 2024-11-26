Adele's Next Project Revealed After Ending Her Vegas Residency

Adele is gearing up to release a new album, albeit a non-traditional one.

The Grammy-winner took to her X account on Nov. 26 where she shared that she will be releasing a live album that includes performances from her Las Vegas residency.

"To commemorate the ending of my residency in Las Vegas, I'm making a limited edition vinyl box set featuring the entire live setlist, a photo book, and even confetti from the show," she said in her tweet.

The price for the new vinyl starts at $349 and consists of 21 tracks spread across there LPs.

"Own the one-of-a-kind audio experience of Adele's full live set from her groundbreaking Las Vegas performance, exclusively on limited edition vinyl box set for the very first time. Recorded during Adele's 100-date residency at the historic Colosseum in Caesars Palace, this special offering spans 2 hours of music, showcasing songs from across her entire catalog including fan favorites 'Hello', 'Rolling in the Deep' and 'Someone Like You'. Includes banter in between songs in true Adele fashion," the official description reads.

Other songs featured across the albums are "Cry Your Heart Out," "Skyfall" and "Rumor Has It."

The news of a live album comes as Adele bid a tearful farewell to the end of her residency on Nov. 23.

"It's been wonderful and I will miss it terribly, and I will miss you terribly. The only thing I'm good at is singing. I just don't know when I want to next come on stage but I love you," she says in the clips.

"I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal," Adele said of her son Angelo.

Adele also thanked her partner Rich Paul for "always picking me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I want to do."

"I am emotional but also, just so you know, I got closure when Celine Dion came to my show. I cried for a whole week!" she says.

"I am so sad that this residency is over but I am so glad that it happened. I am bursting, bursting, bursting with pride," she concluded.

Weekends with Adele began in November 2022.