Nicki Minaj Calls Ray J 'Ugly' to His Face on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj and Ray J are no strangers to lively online exchanges, but their latest Instagram Live session on Nov. 26 took fans on a rollercoaster of laughter and secondhand embarrassment.

The chat began innocently enough but quickly veered into uncharted and awkward territory. Ray J casually mentioned his pre-sex hygiene routine, declaring, "I always get in the shower before I have sex, so my a-- is always gonna be clean."

His blunt honesty left Minaj visibly baffled, prompting her to ask, "What are you talking about?"

The conversation took another unexpected turn when Minaj asked about his preferences in the bedroom. Ray J revealed his comfort with "getting his groceries eaten," explaining that if a woman ventures near his behind, he's fine with it. As if the chat wasn't awkward enough, Ray J began showering Minaj with compliments, edging into flirtatious territory.

Things reached peak cringe when Ray J, wide-eyed, bit his lip on camera, earning a sharp comeback from Minaj: "Don't ever do that again, in your life." Despite her attempts to keep things light and steer the conversation back, Ray J persisted with his awkward praise, repeatedly calling Minaj "beautiful" and confessing how her nickname for him, "Rahjah," had boosted his confidence with women.

At one point, Ray J admitted he doesn't know how to be attractive since his split from Princess Love. Instead of sympathy, Minaj jokingly agreed, "Ray J, you are ugly. But you don't have to say that. You gotta learn to be confident in yourself."

Ray J laughed it off though admitted Minaj "hurt" him.

Eventually, Minaj ended the call, leaving fans howling over the chaotic yet entertaining exchange.

"Omfg she so funny," commented one person.

"Yo Nicki😂🤣😭," added another.

This is not the first time that Ray J has been open about his sex life. He previously revealed that his sex tape with Kim Kardashian helped to lead to the creation of OnlyFans.

"How different would we all be? How different would this whole f------ thing be? How different would the industry be? Probably more people would be going to college ... There might not be any OnlyFans and all the things like that. All the opportunities like that. Are we a part of the cure? Are we a part of the disease? I don't f------ know. All I know is I'm just trying to make it right," he said.