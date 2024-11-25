FKA Twigs and Nicki Minaj's Collaboration Causes Controversy Due to Rapper's Husband

Singer, actress, and dancer FKA Twigs shared a rare glimpse into a recent studio session via Instagram, surprising fans with her seemingly working alongside rapper Nicki Minaj. She captioned the video "Queen" with a heart emoji, expressing her appreciation for the rap superstar.

Nicki Minaj and FKA twigs in the studio together. pic.twitter.com/MRJNeJPoZY — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 24, 2024

However, while some are intrigued by the sonic potential of the collaboration, others are disappointed in Twigs, expressing their anger that she would work with an artist who has not approached the subject of sexual abuse in a mindful manner. Some dubbed Minaj a "r-pe apologist" as she has openly defended her husband Kenneth Petty, who pled guilty in 2021 to the federal charge of failing to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995.

In the meantime, Twigs has openly shared her journey being a victim of sexual abuse. It's been nearly four years since the musician sued ex-boyfriend and former co-star Shia LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

"I just HATE HATE HATE when artists fail to understand their target audience cause anyone who listens to FKA Twigs does not want her to collab with Nicki Minaj," wrote one Twigs fan on X. "FKA Twigs working with Nicki after what she went through with Shia is crazy because like.... is abuse only bad when it happens to you, orrr!?!?" said another.

Fighting a r*pist in court but in the studio with a r*pist apologist bird who is also married to one. That makes sense… https://t.co/EsrbmMgj3E — HIMBO BAGGINS (@spiceedaddy) November 24, 2024

fka twigs gone from speaking & raising awareness on abuse to now working with nicki minaj, who’s husband and brother are rapists, christ — chloe (@chl0weeee) November 24, 2024

Has FUCKA (FUCK HA) TWIGS LOST HER DAMN MIND. AFTER WHAT YOU WENT THROUGH WITH SHIA LABEOUF, U go and work with Nicki Minaj. The wife of a rapist. That sent hood goons to silence/scare his rape victim to recant her statement. FKA twigs U are truly desperate this era. It’s SAD! https://t.co/I2tpejglf2 — ALIEN SUPERSTAR!!! (@imissportmore) November 24, 2024

During her appearance on the "Man Enough" Podcast, the multi-hyphenate shared a moving realization she's had during her legal battle against LaBeouf. "I wasn't special. It's not about me, it's about food. I'm just supply. I could have been anyone. Another young actor or singer could have walked into that room that day, it was just bad luck that I got a part in a film."

This is seemingly in reference to her landing a role in LaBeouf's 2018 acclaimed film Honey Boy, where the two met.

While fans haven't failed to point out how odd it'd be for an advocate for victim's rights to collaborate with someone who does not share the same sentiment, Minaj has negated any truth to Petty's sexual abuse allegations.