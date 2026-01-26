Ray J Says He 'Just Almost Died' as He Battles Severe Heart Issues: 'Only Beating Like 25%'

Ray J, the singer and TV personality, just opened up about his health after a scary hospital stay. He says his heart's working at only 25 percent right now. This all came out while he was recovering from nasty pneumonia and some intense chest pain.

As per HotNewHipHop, Ray J—real name Willie Norwood Jr.—shared the update in a video on Instagram over the weekend. He's 44, and he didn't sugarcoat what happened. He called the whole thing life-threatening and thanked everyone for their support, saying it helped pull him through.

"My heart's only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right. So thank you for all your prayers," he said in the video.

He didn't hold back in the caption, either: "Just almost died!! I'm alive because of your prayers and support!!"

People who follow him freaked out, for good reason. Ray J's had health scares before—he battled a bad case of pneumonia in 2021—so fans started worrying about whether these lung and heart problems are sticking around.

Even while talking about his health, Ray J couldn't help but mention his work. He shouted out his partnership with Zeus Network and teased future projects. "Shout out @lemuelplummer @thezeusnetwork — @tronixnetwork - all of the smaller guys we respect you kinda too! - a little bit! — let's all keep working hard for 2026!! — TRONIX NET WILL BE A FULL ON DATING SHOW UNTIL WE DISCUSS IT WITH THE ZEUS NETWORK BOARD OF DIRECTORS!! — STAY TUNED — sub to @tronixnetwork now!! You only have a few more weeks before it all changes directions!! Thank you 4 everything!! And stay tuned!! — #RealityShowsMatter."

Fans jumped into the comments with concern, begging him to take care of himself and put his health first instead of chasing the spotlight.

One person wrote, "Ray please get some real help love and get that girl from up around you. She's not to blame but she's not helpful either!"

Another fan was a little more blunt, "Ray J in order to heal, you have not put too much info online. You need someone to look after you for health. You have the money. You can hire professionals. Online is not it. Please really read the comments from the folks who want you to heal. You need to put in the work or else next week it's the same situation."

Doctors say a heart that's only pumping at 25 percent is a big deal—it usually means you need serious help and a lot of changes.

Ray J hasn't shared what the road ahead looks like for him, but from what he's saying, it sounds like he's trying to focus on getting better while still juggling his business projects.

Meanwhile, a report from AllHipHop, a viral video showing Ray J appearing intoxicated during an emotional rant has sparked online speculation about his well-being and possible abuse, with some viewers interpreting his comments as hinting at troubling experiences involving a high-profile incarcerated figure, including renewed chatter about Diddy.

Ray J has not addressed the video, and the unclear remarks—paired with his recent public controversies—have fueled concern, debate, and calls for transparency.

