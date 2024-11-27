Paris Hilton Celebrates Iconic Photo With Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan 18 Years Later: 'The Holy Trinity'

It's time to celebrate!

Paris Hilton celebrated the 18th anniversary of the iconic pap shot where she drove with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears in a car.

"18 years ago today, this photo became the moment that defined an era. @BritneySpears, @LindsayLohan, and me—the Holy Trinity. Instantly iconic," she captioned her post to Instagram.

The snapshot was taken n November 2006 while leaving a party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

While the three of them appear to be happy and living it up in the picture, Hilton previously shared that it had been a bit awkward as she and Lohan had been fighting.

Hilton explained on a 2021 episode of her podcast This is Paris, the Simple Life, that the photos were taken after a pap asked her about a video in which Lohan claimed Hilton hit her.

"[Spears and I] were walking to the car and all of a sudden we got swarmed by tons of paparazzi. Just as we were walking to the car, that's when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama," Hilton said.

"At that moment I saw Lindsay walking towards us, and I said, 'Why don't you just ask her?'" she continued.

"And Lindsay said ... 'No, Paris would never hit me, I've known her since I was 15.' It was basically just, not admitting what she did. It was quite awkward, you know, to be asked that question, and it was just weird how that whole thing happened," Hilton furthered.

That's when Hilton said that she looked over to find Lohan in the car with her and Spears.

"We weren't getting along, so I was polite. It was really hard just to even get out of there, because I couldn't see just with all the cameras," she said.

Hilton claimed that she and Lohan were once good friends but that the Mean Girls star had gone on to do "some things to really hurt me and betrayed my trust, and caused a lot of drama."

"So we weren't friends anymore, and it was kind of like this on-and-off friendship," she explained.

Now, Hilton says that a lot of the drama was due to how young they were at the time and that the media played a role in it as well.

"But when I think about it now, we were just so young, immature. It was like high school drama, especially in the LA scene, and to live it out in public with the media constantly trying to stir things up and make things worse than they were. Back then, the media really enjoyed having girls feud with each other," she said.

However, Spears and Hilton are still good friends. Hilton appeared on a a TalkShopLive livestream in August where she shared that Spears had just come over to see her children.

"She just loves kids so much," Hilton said.

The heiress also noted that Spears likes to dance with Hilton's son, Phoenix. She shared that she is open to making music with Lohan and Spears in the future as well.

"That would be fun," she said.

Hilton previously recreated the iconic snap in 2019, but with a Queen Elizabeth impersonator instead.