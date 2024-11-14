Britney Spears' Biopic Update: Director Jon M. Chu Says It's a 'Story That Deserves to Be Told Properly'

Jon M. Chu shared he's "very, very excited" working on a movie about Britney Spears' life.

Chu told E! News, "I think there's huge potential about telling a great story, one that she deserves, but I'll say - I'll leave it at that."

The upcoming movie is based on Spears' memoir, "The Woman In Me."

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was released this week, the filmmaker also shed light on the adaptation. He mentioned Spears' importance as a symbol of the 2000s and late '90s era.

"She has a story that deserves to be told properly. There's a lot about us in it," Chu said. "We haven't written the script yet. But in this initial conception, I think it's a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There's a lot of things in there that I would love to explore."

Chu also shared his gratitude for the shout-outs received from the "Baby One More Time" singer on social media, describing the experience as "an honor."

"I love that. I think she likes to tease the audience in different ways. So I'll let it be a mystery on her part, but I'm excited to work with her," he said.

He also shared his long-standing admiration for the Pop Princess, expressing his fandom that dates back many years. Recalling the first time he saw Spears perform among a dozen acts at the Shrine Auditorium, Chu reminisced about attending numerous shows and always finding inspiration.

"I've attended a lot of her shows, and she's always been someone I admire," Chu shared.

When "The Woman In Me" was released in October 2023, Spears celebrated its remarkable achievement of becoming the "best-selling celebrity memoir of all time" right on its first day in stores.