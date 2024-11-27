LeBron James Gets Heckled Over Diddy Association at Eagles Game: 'We Know You Was There'

NBA legend LeBron James took a break from basketball to enjoy this week's Rams vs Eagles game Sunday evening at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. However, he certainly didn't have the most peaceful time.

When an Eagles fan found himself walking in front of James' VIP viewing suite, he took it upon himself to share some choice words. "We know you was at them Diddy parties," he exclaimed. "We know you was there."

In the clip, James does not respond to the man, even refusing to make any sort of eye contact while being berated. His supporters soon took to social media to clarify that being in attendance of Sean "Diddy" Combs' regular industry parties was not the same as attending one of his infamous "Freak-Off" parties.

Combs' alleged "Freak-Off" parties are central to his ongoing federal indictment. Several individuals have alleged they were drugged and assaulted during these reported gatherings, which often followed major industry events. More and more victims and attendees have come forward with gruesome allegations, only deepening the severity of his case.

Combs' attorneys have denied all accusations, asserting, "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

The accusations of James' involvement, while out of left field, aren't completely baseless. A clip of an Instagram Live Combs and James did together in 2020 resurfaced and sparked speculation about the Lakers star attending one of these parties. "Hey, everybody know, ain't no party like a Diddy party," James is heard saying in the clip.

Still, James has not been linked to any of Diddy's alleged crimes.