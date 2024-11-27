Lil Xan on the Run: Rapper Wanted by Police After Boston Show Beatdown

The cops have their sights set on Lil Xan, again.

Police are reportedly looking for the rapper after he was captured on video physically assaulting a man at a show in Boston last week.

TMZ has obtained footage of the event. In it, Lil Xan can be seen chatting up a few audience members at nightclub Royale on Nov. 22. That's when the rapper reaches down and swings the mic at the man's face, knocking him to the ground.

Xan then spikes his microphone in the man's direction. The man tries to get back up when Lil Xan comes after him again and kicks him in the head before several people separate the two.

The video doesn't appear to show the other man throwing a punch at the rapper and it is currently unclear as to why the fight broke out. However, one angle from the fight seemingly shows the man flipping Lil Xan off.

Sources spoke to TMZ about the event and revealed that security tried to grab Xan after the incident. However, the rapper escaped and has been missing since. Law enforcement was called to the scene just after 1:30 AM on Nov. 23.

The sources go on to say that the attack was unprompted and that the police were called because of an assault and battery concern.

The man at the scene reportedly denied any medical attention. According to police, Lil Xan assaulted two other people as he left the club. The police are currently looking for the rapper and an investigation into what happened is currently underway.

Earlier this year, Lil Xan was once again in trouble with the law when he reportedly pulled a gun during an altercation at a gas station in downtown Los Angeles after a man harassed him for saying Tupac was boring.

TMZ reports that Lil Xan has been ordered to pay $27,823.89 in damages and other costs to that man, Anthony Sanchez.