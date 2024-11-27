Courtney Love Has 'Mad Crush' On Kendrick Lamar And Wants To Work With Him

Courtney Love says she has a "mad crush" on rapper Kendrick Lamar, and "would love" to work with him in the future.

The 60-year-old Hole rocker shared her admiration for Lamar in an interview with The Standard published Tuesday.

"I would love to work with Kendrick Lamar," Love told the outlet. "I have a mad crush on him."

The "Not Like Us" rapper dropped a surprise album, "GNX," on Nov. 22, after releasing a flurry of tracks earlier this year in an escalation of his long-simmering feud with Canadian rapper Drake. Lamar has also been tapped to perform the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

"He's undoubtedly the best hip-hop writer ever; his flow is beautiful and his lyrics thoughtful," said Love, the widow of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain.

"Kendrick — if you're reading this — did you listen to Leonard Cohen or Bowie growing up? Because it sounds like it! Plus, political-era Bob Dylan? Dude... seriously... he's a genius," Love said.

Love most recently collaborated with 070 Shake on a version of Tim Buckley's "Song to the Siren," inspired by This Mortal Coil's famous cover. The collaboration also marked the first time in 24 years that Love and Hole bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur were in the studio together.

"Melissa Auf der Maur from Hole could be the actual 'siren'; her voice is a full robust octave above ours, while Shake's voice feels like a rupture in the universe — absolutely gorgeous," Love said. "I love magical moments like that."

