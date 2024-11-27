Diddy's Bail Request Denied for Third Time, Judge Can't Guarantee Community Safety

Sean "Diddy" Combs is the centerpiece of an ongoing federal indictment, having been incarcerated since his September arrest.

Charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and other serious offenses, Combs' and his attorneys have denied all allegations keeping him behind bars, asserting, "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

While maintaining his innocence, Combs has incessantly requested to be released on bond on three separate occasions. His previous requests were rejected by judges, even though Diddy not only put up his $50 million Miami Beach mansion as collateral, but also offered to be on house arrest with around-the-clock security and no contact with alleged victims or witnesses.

However, Combs affirms that the fourth time's the charm. On Friday, Diddy appeared unshackled in a New York courtroom to make his appeal once more. However, though he's insistent on being released in time for the holidays, it looks like he's staying put: a judge just denied his bail, citing that no conditions can assure the safety of the community, according to TMZ.

Referencing the abuse caught on tape and texts exchanged with ex-girlfriend and domestic violence victim Cassie, in which she writes he was "sick for thinking it's OK to do what you've done," the judge has ruled that there is "compelling evidence of Combs's propensity for violence" and therefore still poses a threat to the community if released.

As of now, Combs will stay put until his trial commences on May 5th. Combs' alleged "Freak-Off" parties are central to his case. Several individuals have alleged they were drugged and assaulted during these reported gatherings, which often followed major industry events. More and more victims and attendees have come forward with gruesome stories, only deepening the severity of his case.

Originally published in Enstarz.