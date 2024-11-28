Will Fans Hear Liam Payne's Final Songs? Alleged Posthumous Album Plans in Jeopardy

Liam Payne reportedly left behind a treasure trove of new musical creations in the form of a songbook and tapes prior to his tragic death. These materials hint at the possibility of a posthumous album that could keep his legacy alive.

On October 16, tragedy struck as Payne lost his life following a fall from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Now, the idea of transforming the former One Direction star's lyrics and melodies into music, with the collaboration of prominent artists, is reportedly under consideration by his family. They aim to share his songs with his fans.

An insider told Radar Online, "Liam was always writing and always creating. He was penning songs about his life, his loves and his struggles with the price of fame. There are also tapes of his work: songs of heartache, tears, and depression."

"He had penned some real soul-searching stuff and had enough material to create a new album," they went on, adding, "Tragically, he never got the chance because he paid the ultimate price for his problems in coming to terms with his fame."

The insider concluded, "But his family have his tape, his books and his diaries and are wondering if it is feasible to commission another singer to help give them life."

"This would be a real tribute to Liam and a lasting legacy for the young man. But also, equally, they might decide to just leave them unpublished. It's a tough call either way," the source added.

In the days before his death, Payne had spent time working in the recording studio.

In late October, Payne's collaborator Sam Pounds shared the news that the release of their song, "Do No Wrong," has been postponed temporarily. He was scheduled to share it to the world November 1 but had a change of heart.

Pounds emphasized the importance of allowing the singer's family ample time to grieve before considering the release of the song, indicating that the timing was not yet appropriate.

In a since-deleted tweet, Pounds said, via Billboard, "Today I'm deciding to hold 'Do No Wrong' and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire)."

"Even though we all love the song it's not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to morn in peace and in prayer," he said.

He concluded, "We will all wait."

Scheduled for release were reportedly three renditions of "Do No Wrong," comprising a live version and an a cappella performance.