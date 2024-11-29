Britney Spears Takes Control: Singer Reportedly Swears Off 'Toxic' Men, Focuses on Healing and Sobriety

Britney Spears has reportedly turned over a new leaf.

The "Toxic" hitmaker overcame her past struggles and is now said to be focused on maintaining her sobriety and financial stability.

The Daily Mail claims that Spears has made a conscious decision to distance herself from negative influences, including toxic relationships, and is committed to prioritizing her health by staying single.

The mom-of-two has also reportedly has regular visits with a therapist while also adhering to a prescribed psychiatric medication regimen.

"[Spears] is sober and does not do drugs. She has a glass of wine now and then," the source revealed.

"But she does not have a substance abuse problem and has people around her to make sure that she stays on the straight and narrow," they said, adding, "She will be healing from her trauma for a very long time. But she is done with men for now and focusing on herself."

The outlet's insider also revealed Spears has enlisted the services of a full-time chef and medical expert to oversee her well-being within her luxurious estate.

Speculation surrounding Spears' well-being arose when fans witnessed her outside a Los Angeles hotel earlier this year, appearing topless and without shoes. She was also spotted consuming alcohol, experiencing a panic attack, and sustaining an ankle injury.

The incident appeared to mirror the concerning behavior that foreshadowed her breakdown in 2007, when she also famously shaved her head during a period marked by struggles with substance abuse.

It ultimately led to her court-mandated conservatorship that span from 2008 to 2021.

News of Spears' new life comes after her recently feeling overjoyed about the long-awaited reunion with her son Jayden. The pop star is reportedly determined to show her teenage son and his elder sibling that she has moved on from her tumultuous past.

According to a source who spoke to Life & Style, "Jayden coming out to L.A. is massive for Britney, it's something she's been dreaming of for so long."

"She knows that if she wants more time with him, and hopefully Sean Preston too, she's got to keep things calm and drama-free," the source added.

Jayden decided to relocate to Hawaii alongside his father, Kevin Federline, and older brother, Sean Preston.

The source said, "Britney's doing her best not to go overboard but she really wants to spoil Jayden and take him on trips and just soak up every moment she can. But she realizes it's going to take more than just spoiling him, she knows she needs to show him she's really changed."

They went on, "Britney's throwing her whole heart into rebuilding her relationship with Jayden and making it all work. And her dream is that Sean Preston will follow him to LA next."