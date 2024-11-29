Gwen Stefani Admits She Questions Her Style As She Gets Older: 'Maybe You Should Grow Up a Little Bit'

Gwen Stefani is getting candid about how she feels about her signature style when it comes to her aging.

The No Doubt frontwoman spoke to Stellar about her stye choices and how she is less certain of herself as she gets older.

"I do question my style sometimes. As you get older, you want to still be yourself, but also to evolve and not feel like you're stuck in the past," she said via News.com.

Stefani shared that she faces an internal struggle when it comes to evolving and trying new things with her style choices.

"Now, I find myself going back to the same thing that I love. I've always done that. I've never really changed. It's hard because part of me wants to be like, 'who cares how old you get, just be you.' And then other parts of me want to evolve and not be that person, because you're not in high school anymore," she shared.

"It's difficult because if we're talking about style and art and all those things, who makes the rules? These things all go through my mind. To be honest, one minute I'm thinking, I don't care and I'm going to wear whatever I want, and the next it's like, hey, maybe you should grow up a little bit," Stefani added.

Stefani is a mom of three. Stefani has sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Now, Stefani has shared how that has changed her.

"Being a parent is not what you think it will be when you're a little girl and you're like, 'I'm going to be a mom!' It's so deep. Their happiness is my happiness. Having any kind of sanity is making sure they're safe, happy and loved. The responsibility is bigger than you could ever imagine and there's so much pride you have through your children, and countless rewards that come along with the sacrifices, anxiety, worries and stresses that are automatic," she said.

Stefani also recently released a new album, Bouquet, on Nov. 15. It features the single "Somebody Else's" and her most recent single "Swallow My Tears." While the album has received mixed reviews and a muddled reception on the charts, Stefani shared how she has evolved from her first solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. to her most recent one.

"When I go back and do some of the songs from the past, especially L.A.M.B, that was a very creative time for me. I was able to dive into myself and show what I love, my insecurities, and collaborate for the first time with other people outside of my relationship with No Doubt, which was a beautiful relationship, but as you mature and grow as an artist, forcing yourself into new situations with other talented people forces you to grow. During L.A.M.B, I was growing so quickly, and I had so much output. I was the most creative I've ever been, and I didn't have a filter at all. It was a completely different time of my life," she said.

"Bouquet was a little bit more of a fight because I had to spread myself between all of the other responsibilities in my life, like being a mother first and foremost, a wife and all the other projects that I've committed to. Doing music made me feel like I was selfish to go to the studio and take time to write. At the same time, there was an inner voice that made me feel like I need to do it creatively. It took me back to the first time of making music, before we were famous. We had to get it out. It felt pure in that way," Stefani added.

Over the course of her solo career, she has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and won three Grammy Awards.