Gwen Stefani's 'Bouquet' Album Flops with 13K Sales After Controversial Home Shopping Network Promo

Gwen Stefani's latest album, "Bouquet," faced a disappointing reception on the charts, with only 13,000 copies sold.
The No Doubt lead singer released her fifth solo studio album just last week.
In "Bouquet," Stefani intertwines her musical journey, blending elements of her punk beginnings with her current artistic evolution.
While not wholly embracing a country style, Stefani's fifth album strikes a delicate balance that reflects her personal growth through a collection of songs that narrate her transformation.
Upon the disappointing news, social media users had mixed reactions. One person asked, puzzled, why Stefani decided to drop this new project instead of continuing with the same sound as her previous album.
Another individual commented that despite the modest figures, it's worth noting that she has a quarter of a decade's worth of experience in an industry known for its bias against women over 30.
A third person quipped that perhaps Stefani should have stayed away from her husband Blake Shelton's influence.
A social media user doubled down that Stefani had already established her legacy and had nothing left to prove but said that the latest album may not be her most impressive work.
This comes amid her surprise appearance on the Home Shopping Network two weeks ago, when she was trying to sell her album live on air.
The "Hollaback Girl" singer engaged in a thirty-minute conversation with host Nicole Hickl. The music artist not only discussed the album but also included prerecorded performances of new songs.
The unconventional approach to album promotion sparked a variety of reactions from her fan base, given the current landscape of streaming services.
