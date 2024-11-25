Gwen Stefani's 'Bouquet' Album Flops with 13K Sales After Controversial Home Shopping Network Promo

Gwen Stefani's latest album, "Bouquet," faced a disappointing reception on the charts, with only 13,000 copies sold.

The No Doubt lead singer released her fifth solo studio album just last week.

Gwen Stefani's 'Bouquet' debuts at #95 on this week's Billboard 200 (13K sold). pic.twitter.com/EosixOb8NJ — chart data (@chartdata) November 25, 2024

In "Bouquet," Stefani intertwines her musical journey, blending elements of her punk beginnings with her current artistic evolution.

While not wholly embracing a country style, Stefani's fifth album strikes a delicate balance that reflects her personal growth through a collection of songs that narrate her transformation.

Upon the disappointing news, social media users had mixed reactions. One person asked, puzzled, why Stefani decided to drop this new project instead of continuing with the same sound as her previous album.

Idk why she released this and didn’t just follow up the last album with a similar sound. She’s known for off the wall, off center pop. Not country pop. There’s a reason her first 3 solo albums are all number 1 hits and this debuted at #95 😢 — adore adora (@gloriousafflict) November 25, 2024

Another individual commented that despite the modest figures, it's worth noting that she has a quarter of a decade's worth of experience in an industry known for its bias against women over 30.

Yes, the numbers are not great, but mind you she is a woman in her mid 50s with over 25 years of career in an industry that hates women after their 30s



She’s queen. I’ll listen to the album for sure 🩷 — Pako Salado (@pakosaladote) November 25, 2024

A third person quipped that perhaps Stefani should have stayed away from her husband Blake Shelton's influence.

Im so sorry Gwen, but you need to stay away from Blake Shelton country lame sounds — Alef Santangelo (@AlefSantangelo) November 25, 2024

A social media user doubled down that Stefani had already established her legacy and had nothing left to prove but said that the latest album may not be her most impressive work.

Music sales have changed tremendously when she was at her peak. Remember, she’s in her 50’s, she’s made her mark, & she sure doesn’t have to prove to anyone. BUT I will say, the album is also not her best either — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐎𝐍. (@mmitsANTON) November 25, 2024

This comes amid her surprise appearance on the Home Shopping Network two weeks ago, when she was trying to sell her album live on air.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer engaged in a thirty-minute conversation with host Nicole Hickl. The music artist not only discussed the album but also included prerecorded performances of new songs.

The unconventional approach to album promotion sparked a variety of reactions from her fan base, given the current landscape of streaming services.

I never want to hear another fandom complain about their favs career again. Gwen Stefani is out her shilling her album on HSN. I have been in the TRENCHES for this woman. pic.twitter.com/jtInnom6CK — love. angel. music. benji. (@benarmishaw) November 13, 2024

no one has suffered more trials than those of us defending the music that came out right when she met blake shelton — ll cøøl j (@beetlejordan) November 14, 2024

She’s going through hell and high water to reach some eardrums pic.twitter.com/lB2km18LxE — JWalk (@TVTalkWithJWalk) November 14, 2024

2 payments of $7 for the Gwen Stefani album is bizarre — Joshua (@fearlessjosh13) November 15, 2024

Who else headlines Coachella and does this in the same year?? Iconic — ehhh idk (@nahnotrly) November 14, 2024