Kacey Musgraves has been one of the top country stars of today's generation; that's why fans were disappointed after The Recording Academy reportedly said that her record is not eligible to be nominated as Best Country Album. More recently, the singer broke her silence online in the simplest way.

Taking to her Twitter account amidst the Grammy drama, the "Follow Your Arrow" hitmaker posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a pink cowboy hat.

Musgraves wrote, "You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can't take the country out of the girl." (check out the photo below)

You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can’t take the country out of the girl. pic.twitter.com/dZaqoFsI7I — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 13, 2021

Her latest post comes after members of The Recording Academy had barred the singer's album titled "Star-Crossed" from competing in the country album category at the 64th Grammy Awards.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Universal Music Group Nashville's president, Cindy Mabe, wrote a letter to academy chief Harvey Mason Jr.

In the letter, Musgrave's music label argues that the academy is being unfair because Country artists who stand to benefit from it are the ones who made the decision.

READ ALSO: Joshua Woodard Exits 'A Day To Remember'; Is This Because of Bassist's Resurfaced Allegations?

Her camp refers to other Country musicians who are more likely to be nominated for the category without Musgraves as their competitor.

"The idea that a handful of people including competitors, who would benefit from Kacey not being in the country category, are deciding what is country only exacerbates the problem," Mabe wrote.

The Recording Academy reportedly bounced Musgrave's album to the pop vocal album field to screen it for award nominations.

"While that might not sound radical, I'll remind you that our world believes you are either on country radio or you aren't country. Kacey Musgraves is an extreme revolution and if Kacey can create her own path, others can too." Mabe wrote.

"Star-Crossed" was expected to be nominated in several country categories, but it was ruled ineligible.

Mabe also noted the genre's problematic past, including women getting little air time on country radios and the issue of Morgan Wallen, whose career skyrocketed even more despite his racial slur issue.

Musgraves has been nominated for a Grammy nine times in the past, six of which snagged the awards.

READ MORE: Cardi B Escapes Charges For 'Misleading' Court About Paris Fashion Week Appearance: Judge States Why



© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.