Elton John Credits Husband David Furnish as His 'Rock' After Shocking Vision Loss Revelation

Elton John made a rare announcement regarding his health during his appearance at the red-carpet launch of "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" at London's Dominion Theatre on Sunday evening.

He was joined by his husband David Furnish as he openly shared an update onstage a week after disclosing a recent illness that had affected his vision.

The singer-songwriter explained, "As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven't been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it."

After his speech, Elton received help from his husband as he made his way off the stage.

He also thank Furnish, gushing, "To my husband who's been my rock because I haven't been able to come to many of the previews... it's hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight okay. Thank you for coming!"

In a recent interview with ABC News discussing his latest documentary "Never Too Late," John disclosed that during a summer in France, he experienced a loss of vision in his right eye, rendering him unable to see, read, or watch.

The 77-year-old musical icon expressed uncertainty about his future, acknowledging that his health has become his primary focus.

John revealed, "It's been a while since I've done anything. I just have to get off my backside. I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France."

The "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" hitmaker also confessed, "It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest. So there's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment."

"Because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for a start," he went on. "It's never fortunate for anything like this to happen. And it kind of floored me and I can't see anything, I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."

Despite the challenges, Elton maintained his optimistic outlook by expressing appreciation for his life, stating how he considers himself incredibly fortunate, feeling like the most blessed individual on this planet.