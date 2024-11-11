My Chemical Romance Sparks Reunion Rumors After Cryptic Instagram Post Ignites Fan Frenzy

Could pop rock legends My Chemical Romance be gearing up to make a comeback?

Fans are speculating My Chemical Romance, consisting of lead vocalist Gerard Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Lero, and bassist Mikey Way, may be making a return to music following a cryptic upload on their otherwise inactive Instagram page.

Disabling comments, the account shared an image of the band's initials across a city skyline, captioned, "If you could be anything, what would you be?"

Fans took to social media to react excitedly, dumbfounded about the possibility of new music from the band, who haven't released a full studio album since 2010.

NOBODY FUCKING MOVE WHAT THE FUCK ARE MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE COOKING pic.twitter.com/txgvjH8hYI — @thorthehusky2005.bsky.social (@thorlarshanson) November 11, 2024

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE COMEBACK? pic.twitter.com/y67OH8NAst — Lorde Stan Account (@eddgardx) November 11, 2024

i cant be doing this right now MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE STOP BEING VAGUE FOR FIVE MINUTES WHATS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/nHV5lrJg4E — count charlie🎧🧛|| pink station zero!! (@socialcarcrash) November 11, 2024

Many are theorizing that the image alludes to the abandoned The Paper Kingdom project, which the band had originally intended to be the follow-up to their Danger Days album.

The band was last seen together on stage at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas last month, where they performed The Black Parade album in full. They amassed a massive crowd, singing at full volume along to timeless classics like "Helena" and "Teenager."

When We Were Young Festival crowd sings Helena alongside My Chemical Romance.



📽️ by TalkingVegas on Tiktok pic.twitter.com/EVMotBmXKF — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) October 23, 2024

While no member of the band has yet to confirm or deny the rumors, the out-of-character upload certainly affirms something is in the works.