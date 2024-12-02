Will Ariana Grande's Dog Be The First Nepo Puppy?

Following the immense success of Wicked: Part 1, fans of the musical movie adaptation are already hungry for its second installment. Set to premiere November 2025, many rumors are circulating around the already-filmed Wicked: Part 2.

One of those rumors is how involved The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy will be, as well as her entire crew. Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the massive film, may offer a secret puzzle piece: her dog, Toulouse Grande, reportedly may play Toto in Wicked: Part 2, according to whispers among fans and Wicked stans who visited on set.

🚨 Toulouse Grande will reportedly play Toto in Wicked Part 2 pic.twitter.com/uiVooqzptK — ౨ৎ (@ordinarytingzz) November 30, 2024

This wouldn't be Toulouse's first time in front of the camera. The rescued beagle-chihuahua mix, who Grande adopted in September 2013, was on the cover of Vogue, guest starred on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and played a starring role in her music video for "No Tears Left To Cry."

Ariana Grande and Toulouse 4K

Vogue pic.twitter.com/VzOgQ8Toeq — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) November 27, 2024

While fans get a brief glimpse of Toto and Dorthy's clan trotting through Munchkinland at the beginning of Part 1, director Jon M. Chu has left much up to the imagination about how much of an impact the OG Wizard of Oz characters will have in the Wicked universe. "I won't say whether she's a character, necessarily, in movie two," Chu told Variety. "There's a part of me that wants everyone's Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I'll leave that up to Part Two."

In the meantime, the film's first installment continues to break records. The Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led movie is now the highest-grossing musical adaptation of all time at the domestic box office, breaking the previous record held by 1978's Grease.