Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's 'Wicked' Casting Predicted in Resurfaced 2019 Tweet

A tweet from 2019 has resurfaced due to its prediction of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's casting for Wicked.

The release of Wicked is one of the most highly anticipated films since it is the first-part film adaptation of the classic stage musical from Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, as well as from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel based on L. Frank Baum's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."

On November 28, netizens were shocked by a resurfaced tweet from 2019, which accurately predicted the casting of Grande and Erivo. According to the posts, Out Magazine released a 2019 article detailing that the well-loved musical would finally be on the big screen.

#Wicked is finally making its way to the silver screen. https://t.co/xdt4nn0cr4 — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) February 8, 2019

The article was then retweeted by X user @theisaiahbiggs, who declared picks for the casting of Galinda Upland and Elphaba Thropp.

The netizen captioned, "Cynthia Erivo for Elphaba. Ariana for Galinda. You're welcome."

Cynthia Erivo for Elphaba. Ariana for Galinda. You’re welcome. https://t.co/BCbjfwLNaz — Isaiah Biggs (@theisaiahbiggs) February 8, 2019

A resurfaced tweet from 2019 predicted Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s casting in ‘Wicked.’



It was tweeted on the day Ariana Grande released ‘thank u, next.’ pic.twitter.com/UmhJu0St4m — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 28, 2024

The tweet immediately went viral on the social media platform, sparking reactions from netizens and even causing them to give their prediction requests.

Meanwhile, others were amused by the user's foreshadowing since Ariana had released the R&B and trap-infused album "7 Rings" at the time of the tweet, causing a large contrast from Galinda's bright image and whimsical vibe.

Will I get married in the next five years please tell me https://t.co/u3uVQDkaNS — princess🍉 (@femcelandgretel) November 28, 2024

the way she was sliding on beats like this when they predicted she’d be glinda NFJSJDIS pic.twitter.com/ng3hCUoLDR https://t.co/tEx9CP89yV — dont you know you have 30 minutesss (@ag6promo) November 28, 2024

u heard 7 rings and envisioned glinda ???? 😭 https://t.co/JTam8PTfE3 — mak 𝜗𝜚 (@remchived) November 27, 2024

In other news, Grande expressed her gratitude to fans for their support and patience since she went under the radar to work on the film.