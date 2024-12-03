Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Made Thanksgiving a Priority This Year: 'It Was Really Important'

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made it a point to spend Thanksgiving together this year.

In 2023, the 14-time Grammy winner was busy performing in South America for "The Eras Tour" concerts while her professional football player beau had commitments with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for why it was a priority for them to be together last November 29, "It was really important to Taylor and Travis to spend Thanksgiving together this year, since," an insider shared with Page Six, "They've never had the chance to do so before."

Still not over Taylor Swift wearing a necklace with Travis Kelce's number on it at the recent Chiefs game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/n0BrhehA9j — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) December 2, 2024

Read more: Taylor Swift Hosted Thanksgiving for Travis Kelce and His Family as Engagement Pressure Mounts

The source stressed the importance of going all out to create a family-centered celebration for both of their families, given the inability to gather for last year's festivities.

This Thanksgiving, the "Fortnight" singer and her family, alongside mother Andrea and father Scott, welcomed the complete Kelce family to their residence in Nashville.

According to insider information shared with PEOPLE magazine, the pair enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving surrounded by their loved ones for the first time.

"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families. It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."

The Swift household was bustling with family members as the athlete's parents, Donna and Ed, along with his brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and three nieces gathered together for the special occasion.