Taylor Swift Walks Out With Travis Kelce's Mom Donna at Chiefs' Black Friday Game

Taylor Swift is supporting her man, Travis Kelce, on a potentially huge day for him.

The music superstar arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 29 to watch boyfriend Travis and the Chiefs' Black Friday game against the Raiders.

Swift's look was more toned-down than her usual edgy appearances. For this game's outfit, she appeared in a Louis Vuitton quarter-zip red sweater, with black pants and boots. She also wore a "87" necklace in honor of Travis' jersey number. She appeared alongside Travis' mother, Donna, who also dressed warm, wearing a black jacket and pants. She accentuated her look with a red and black scarf.

Travis arrived to the game dressed in all black. He did not cop a smile at all as he was caught walking into the stadium.

If the game goes well, Travis has the potential to break Tony Gonzalez's franchise record. All he needs is a single touch down.

Travis Kelce is 1 touchdown away from breaking Tony Gonzalez’s franchise record…



Kelce (+125) is the most bet Anytime TD scorer today at @DKSportsbook 👀 pic.twitter.com/UjzZucmIhe — br_betting (@br_betting) November 29, 2024

Swift's appearance at the game marked the first time that she's supported Travis for a few weeks. She missed Kansas City's road loss to Buffalo on Nov. 17 and the Chiefs' win over the Panthers in North Carolina on Nov. 24.

The "Cruel Summer" songstress has been busy wrapping up the final few shows of her Eras Tour. She recently performed six Eras Tour shows in Toronto over the course of those weekends. The final three concerts are slated for early December in Vancouver.

Swift's support of Travis comes as it was reported that she would not be spending Thanksgiving with the Kelce family.

Donna previously revealed to Today show co-anchor Craig Melvin that Swift is "kind of busy" at the moment and would not be joining them.

"I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do," Donna said via USA Today.

However, it appeared to be no big deal as Donna was more focused on the football game at hand.

"Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. Football's family," she said.

Swift has had a busy day as she released her The Anthology vinyl version of her The Tortured Poets Department album and released her Eras Tour book in Target.

The book details some of the behind-the-scenes antics of the tour, including their pre-show ritual as well as what song is her favorite to perform.

"Then, my favorite moment of the night: 'Vigilante Sh-t'. It's just the most fun I've ever had, that one. The chair choreography! The catty, vengeful, mischievous personas we get to try on and play with," Swift said in the book.

The book is expected to sell fast and has garnered long lines at the retailer.