Taylor Swift Hosted Thanksgiving for Travis Kelce and His Family as Engagement Pressure Mounts

Taylor Swift is spending the holidays with her man, Travis Kelce.

A source close to the couple confirmed that Swift and Kelce spent the Thanksgiving holiday together along with both of their families.

The source told People that Swift and her family hosted the Kelce clan in Nashville before Kelce had to take off in order to be there for his football game against the Raiders the next day on Nov. 29.

"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families," the source told the publication. "It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together."

"Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis' brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special," the source added.

Following the dinner, Swift also traveled to Kansas City where she appeared alongside Kelce's mom, Donna, at the game.

The news that the two families spent time together may have come as a shock to some as Donna previously told Today that Swift would be too busy for Thanksgiving this year.

"I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do," Donna said of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which is set to conclude on Dec. 8.

"I think we're just going to be at the football game," Donna added.

After Kelce and Swift spent the holidays together, there has been some mounting pressure for the couple to get engaged especially after Swift's friend Hailee Steinfeld got engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after a year of dating.

"Congratulations!!!" Kelce wrote under the Allen's Instagram post announcing the happy news.

However, many then pressured Kelce to propose to Swift next.

"Your move bro," wrote somebody under his comment.

"Ok, will you be next?" questioned another.

"You next," someone else shared.

"Trav, your move," quipped another.

Kelce did not respond to the bevy of comments under his.

Swift took her relationship with Kelce public in September 2023 after she appeared at one of Kelce's games at Arrowhead Stadium. They had already been a couple by the time they went public with their relationship.

Swift has since been seen more than a dozen times on camera supporting her man and was also in attendance when Kelce won the Super Bowl in February 2024.

However, the couple has been the subject of rumors regarding a potential manufactured relationship.

Mark Donovan, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, refuted that narrative.

"I'd love to say that it was a marketing strategy, but it is an authentic relationship, and we're happy to have it, and it's been nothing but good for us. I think the best thing I can say about the whole relationship... and the impact it's had on us, is Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom. She's an authentic fan. And that matters to our fans and our fanbase, and it matters to us, and we've tried to respect that," he told CNBC's Squawk Box.