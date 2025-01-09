Diddy's Son Christian Posts NSFW Video With Girlfriend Raven Tracy Months After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy's son, Christian "King" Combs, has caused controversy on social media — again.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' Combs engaged in some sultry activities with his girlfriend Raven Tracy on Snapchat. In the video, the outlet alleges that Combs places his face between her breasts and then goes on to kiss her. Combs can also be seen smiling.

"Caution, he may motorboat you with this top," Tracey captioned the video.

This is not the first time that he and the influencer have caused a stir online because of their adult antics. Tracy, who has been with Combs since 2021, recently shared pictures of the pair in what appears to be a sauna. Tracy can be seen in a gold bikini while Combs is shirtless. In one of the pictures, the couple is kissing amid the darkened lighting.

"Hot and sweaty," she captioned the pictures.

They caused a stir on social media and caused many people to drool over the images.

"When I say I'm upping my sexy 2025, this it!!!!" wrote one person. "I feel like I'm disturbing something," another added. "Hottest couple award," someone else shared. "The last ones need to be printed and hung up," another quipped.

Combs' steamy pictures come after his father remains behind bars on a slew of charges related to sex crimes. During a court appearance in December, Diddy appeared to mouth "You OK?" to his family members. One of his sons responded with a gesture of a nod and a fist over his heart.

While Diddy, 55, may be behind bars, Combs is also facing some legal setback as he was previously served papers regarding an alleged 2022 sexual assault incident. The accuser, named Grace O'Marcaigh, claims that Christian assaulted her in 2022 while on a yacht.

O'Marcaigh alleges that she was promised the outing on the boat would be a "wholesome family" event that turned into "drug use, sex work," among other gestures. Christian allegedly became interested in her, forced her to take shots and then assaulted her in an isolated room on the boat.

However, Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Combs, has denied the accusations against his client.

"This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served," he said.

"This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a 'pattern of behavior' in 'improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,' and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York," the statement added. "We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim."