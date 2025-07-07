Gene Deal Slams Christian Combs' Bare-Chested Courthouse Antics: 'That's Some Clown Stuff'

Former bodyguard Gene Deal criticized Christian Combs, the son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, for his behavior outside a federal courthouse last week, calling it "clown s###" and warning that the antics could negatively impact the hip-hop mogul's sentencing.

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Deal expressed frustration over Christian's celebratory conduct following his father's partial legal victory, where charges of racketeering and kidnapping were dropped. Still, Diddy was convicted on two counts related to prostitution.

"Taking off his shirt, doing push-ups, all out, jumping around—come on, man," Deal said.

"That's some clown s###. King clown. That's some real clown, man. He's still going to jail. Are you happy because he didn't get the recall and the racketeering?

So, he gets to keep his money. He gets to keep his inheritance. He gets to keep all the [stuff] he stole over the years from other people. That's why he is happy."

Deal, who worked closely with Diddy in the past, warned that the judge may interpret Christian's courthouse display as a sign of disrespect, potentially influencing the upcoming sentencing hearing.

"Outside the court, the judge might give him extra time for this his antics," Deal said. "Puff not coming home, bro."

Diddy, 55, was denied bail on July 2 by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who cited the music mogul's "propensity for violence" as a key reason for the ruling.

Though the most serious charges were dismissed, the judge noted Diddy remains under multiple investigations and poses a flight risk.

Deal did not hold back in his assessment of Christian's public persona either.

"You ain't no gangster," Deal said. "You don't know what a gangster is or you're a prankster. You're a prankster, son. Stop that."

He added that the judge could take offense to the display. "Let me see if he happy with this 10 years I give him," Deal said, imagining the judge's mindset during sentencing.

Diddy is expected to serve at least 85 percent of any sentence imposed under federal guidelines. A pre-sentencing report is being prepared, and sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2.

Christian Combs has not publicly responded to Deal's comments.