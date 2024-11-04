Diddy's Mom and Son Battle Over His Empire as He Faces 2025 Trial: 'It's a Full-On Showdown'

With Sean "Diddy" Combs set for trial in May 2025, family tensions are reaching a boiling point over his $400 million empire.

Sources indicate a fierce clash for control is brewing between his mother, Janice Combs, and his son, Christian "King" Combs, evoking a real-life power struggle that feels straight out of a "Godfather" movie.

An insider told In Touch, "Janice thinks she's the best person to step in. But Diddy's son is just as determined to take the reins."

They added, "It's become a full-on showdown, and tensions are skyrocketing!"

Amid Diddy's claims of innocence, the scrutiny from family members and spectators intensifies as his empire confronts escalating challenges and the looming possibility of dissolution.

His imprisonment and rejection of bail have propelled his riches and entrepreneurial ventures into the limelight, as legal authorities argue that his net worth heighten concerns about him fleeing.

As reported by Forbes, Diddy's wealth declined from approximately $740 million in 2019 to $400 million as of June this year, that he even put up multiple properties for sale.

One of these is his Los Angeles estate, currently listed at $61.5 million, and his Miami Beach residence valued at $48.5 million.

Recent revelations have also emerged that Diddy sold his ownership share in Revolt TV, a channel he previously endorsed as a hub for Black artists, to an anonymous purchaser. Diddy relinquished his position as the head of Revolt TV in November 2023, marking another indication of the decline of his business ventures.

Meanwhile, Diddy's once profitable music collection is no longer a primary income generator. According to a recent analysis by Billboard, his annual earnings from music royalties and publishing rights have dwindled to approximately $1.25 million, a stark contrast to his previous standing as a dominant figure in the music industry.

This decrease in revenue can be attributed, in part, to Diddy's relinquishment of ownership over valuable music rights.

Music Times could not independently verify In Touch's claims, so it's best to take this report with a grain of salt.