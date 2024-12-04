Selena Gomez Gets Real About Her Singing Abilities: 'I'm Great at Storytelling'

Selena Gomez is clarifying her past remarks admitting she's "not the best singer" despite having plenty of hits.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she was asked about her previous admission. Gomez said that she is still "learning" about her voice but pointed out her strengths.

"I think I'm great at storytelling. I think ballads are my strong suit. And I think it's important to understand where my strong points are and to, you know, develop a skill in a way that I'm still learning about my voice, my voice changes. I truly believe I can convey a story through my voice," she told the host.

In recent years, Gomez has taken a step away from music. In 2023, however, she scored one of the biggest hits of her career with the song "Calm Down" with Rema. The song became a top 5 staple in the United States for many months. However, she does not have plans to return to music anytime soon.

"I currently don't have anything, but I will say music is going to always be a part of me. So I don't think any movements are happening right now, but it will always be in my life," she told Variety.

Her last album was 2020's Rare, which landed her her first No. 1 single with "Lose You to Love Me."

Instead, Gomez has shifted her focus into acting. In 2021, she began starring in the widely praised and successful Hulu show Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. She praised them in her interview with CBS.

"These men, Steve and Martin, have been working longer than I've been alive, but they are the first ones to be on set. They take time to ask everyone they run into how their day is. And on top of it, they think everything through. They are wonderful people, and they've helped me grow up in a lot of ways. These guys have become my friends and allies and people I can ask advice from. I couldn't be more grateful to work with them," she said.

This year, she starred in the Netflix movie Emilia Pérez, and her role has received widespread praise. Speaking on the praise she has received for the role, Gomez said she did not do it for anyone's approval.

"It's not that I really need anyone's approval. I think I'm just really, I'm okay with where I am and who I am. And I'm glad. I'm glad that I finally got there," she added.