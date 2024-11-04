Selena Gomez Hits Back at Criticism Over Her Weight But Insists She's 'Not a Victim'

Selena Gomez is once again hitting back at body shamers.

The multi-hyphenate defended her appearance at an industry event in Los Angeles when she was on the red carpet for her movie Emilia Pérez on Oct. 29. However, following her debut on the carpet, Gomez was once again forced to deal with people that had their thoughts on her body.

"This makes me sick. I have SEBO [sic] in my small intestine. It flares up," Gomez began, according to TooFab.

"I do not care that I do not look like a stick figure. I do not have that body. End of story. No I am not a victim. I'm just human, she went on to assert.

Gomez also deals with the condition called lupus and shared that her weight can fluctuate as a result of that a well.

This is not the first time that the actress has had to deal with comments about her weight. In July this year she responded to a TikTok video where a physician's assistant working in a Florida plastic surgeon's office insisted that the "Calm Down" singer had work done.

"Honestly. I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone," she said in response.

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus -- an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs -- back in 2014 and has even undergone a kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of her lupus.

"Today I realized I'll never look like this again. I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am -- sometimes I forget it's ok to be me," she shared alongside an old picture of herself, according to TooFab earlier this year.