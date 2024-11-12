Selena Gomez Can't Stop Gushing Over Benny Blanco's Spot in People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Issue

Selena Gomez is proud of her man, Benny Blanco.

The "Wolves" songstress took to her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to Blanco and to share how much she appreciates him after he landed a spot in People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.

"Not only do you love me unconditionally... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza," she wrote over a picture of Blanco from the issue.

Blanco appears in the image laying across a dinner table while wearing a black suit and no shoes, as he opens a silver platter of food.

In a separate post to her Instagram Stories, Gomez kept gushing over Blanco. This time, she shared a romantic quote that appeared to be directed at her music producer boyfriend.

"I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you/ And not be madly in love with everything you do," it read.

While Blanco is featured in the "Sexiest Man Alive" issue, it's still a mystery as to who will be officially crowded with the ultimate title. That honor will be revealed on Nov. 12 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Meanwhile, during his interview with People for the issue, Blanco shared some tips for men in order to keep their partner interested in them.

"Even if you're terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it. Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don't try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don't know how to cook it — learn it," he suggested.

Blanco also asserted that it is important to tell your partner thew beautiful they are and stressed the importance of chivalry.

When it comes to sex appeal, Blanco shared that how a person dresses has a lot to do with it. He shared some of his tips to looking his best.

"For me, I like to wear a lot of vintage clothing. Some people look good with really fresh clothing. Find your lane and rock it. Don't try to be someone else," he told the publication.

Despite his candid interview and spot in the magazine, his placement was not met without critics and some people flocked to social media to share their disappointment over his placement on the list.

"Selena paid for this," claimed one person.

selena paid for this 😭😭😭 — 𝕊𝕙𝕣𝕖𝕪 (@iambelcalisb) November 11, 2024

"Man we really haven't gotten a single break this year," another X user shared.

man we really haven’t gotten a single break this year — kenny jones (@relientkenny) November 11, 2024