Andrew Schulz Mocks Hip-Hop in Response to Kendrick Lamar Diss: 'Nobody Has Respected Women More'

Comedian Andrew Schulz has responded in full to Kendrick Lamar's couched diss against him in the opening track of his new album GNX, "Wacced Out Murals." At one point in the song, the reigning hip-hop artist raps, "Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law."

As quickly picked up by astute K-Dot listeners when the surprise album dropped last month, the lyric serves as a concealed reference to Schulz's jokes aimed at Black women that went viral earlier this year on the podcast ShxtsnGigs, as the BBC reported. Subsequently, the podcast's co-hosts, James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu, apologized for what was said.

But Schulz hasn't apologized, and doubled down when he responded to the Kendrick diss on his Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh podcast on Wednesday (Dec. 4). In fact, the comedian attempted to ironically illustrate how hip-hop itself has a history of misogynistic content.

Keeping a sarcastic tone throughout the diatribe, Schulz quips, "Listen, nobody has respected women more through art than rappers, OK?"

He continues, "So I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, yo, y'all need to switch that sh*t up. How dare y'all keep saying your wives are annoying. You know, be more like us and, you know, [starts rapping lyrics from the Diplomats' "B***hes Ain't Shit"] 'B***hes ain't nothing but h**s and tricks / I beat my b***h with a stick, what?'"

Maintaining the mocking tone, Schulz adds, "That's a real lyric from music that protects women. And for decades — [it] protects women. And listen, right now, the guy on top, Kung-Fu Kenny, he is making sure that comedians — he put a law in place."

Even criticizing the grammar of the lyric, the comedian says, "Technically speaking, if we're going off of grammatic English, he is saying I can talk about Black women. ... So he's basically saying [to] all white comedians, talk about black women. That's what I'm talking about! Finally, he understands it." (See the clip below.)

Further, Schulz sarcastically invoked Lamar's understanding of humor, correctly pointing out that the rapper has been working on a live-action comedy with South Park co-creators Trey Park and Matt Stone scheduled to open in 2025, as Variety reported earlier this year.

But that's not all. Schulz also took exception with another lyric in "Wacced Out Murals" that seems to comment on other white entertainment personalities who comment on Black issues — "The n***as that c**n, the n***as that bein' groomed, slide on both of them."

"Woah, that seems like a call to violence," Schulz remarks. "If he's about protecting Black people, why would the call to violence be towards the Black dudes, not the white guy making the joke — what?"