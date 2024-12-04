Liam Payne's Death Pauses One Direction's Reunion Plans, Tribute Show Still Possible

Before Liam Payne's death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, there were alleged discussions among all five members of One Direction about reuniting for a final show.

Now, with Payne gone, the remaining members - Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson - may come together once more in honor of their late bandmate.

An insider told Us Weekly, "The guys would love to do a tribute to Liam. They're all so devastated right now they can't even think about that as a legitimate project, but it has been discussed."

The news of Payne's death deeply impacted the rest of the members, with the source adding, "Liam's death was a wake-up call for them. Prior, they kept in touch sporadically but didn't have close friendships at all."

"They're all still mourning but are checking in on each other and feel closer than they have in years. It brought them back together."

Malik left the band in 2015 to focus on his solo career and the four also decided to take a break and announced an indefinite hiatus following shortly. Since then, One Direction was seldom spotted together.

From the very first note to the final encore, you brought light, joy, unity to millions of lives. The bond you shared and the legacy you've created will live on forever in the hearts of Directioners around the world. Thank you One Direction ❤️ #LiamPaynepic.twitter.com/2Wl8i8BMN2 — 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚢 ✨ (@amoremoondizis) November 20, 2024

But Styles, Tomlinson, Malik and Horan came together to pay their respects at Payne's funeral last month.

The 31-year-old tragically passed away after a fatal fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

The incident from the balcony may not have been a deliberate jump as initially thought but rather a desperate attempt to flee before his falling to his death.

Numerous sources, including eyewitness testimonies, the official police report, an emergency 911 call, and surveillance recordings, paint a picture of the dad-of-one creating a disturbance in the hotel lobby while clearly intoxicated.

Payne was escorted to his room moments later by three hotel employees, only to meet his untimely end shortly after that.

After a recent review of the evidence, reports indicate that Payne was reportedly alert and capable of supporting his weight while standing just before the incident. It was discovered that the "Strip That Down" singer had ingested multiple substances at the time of his passing.