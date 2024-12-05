Lil Durk's Co-Defendant Cuz Raises Safety Concerns as He Files for Protective Order in High-Stakes Murder Case

Kavon London Grant — a.k.a. "Cuz" — filed a motion for a protective order in the federal murder-for-hire prosecution against rapper Lil Durk, saying there are major safety issues over the public release of the evidence.

According to AllHipHop, the motion was filed on behalf of Grant on December 3 and requested limitations on access to documents that could jeopardize witnesses, victims, and defendants in the case.

Grant's attorney, Peter C. Swarth, said there should be more safeguards in place.

"This case involves significant safety concerns regarding disclosure of names and personal identifying information of victims, witnesses, and defendants," Swarth said.

Those pieces of evidence include crime scene photos with gore, autopsy documents, and the statements of protected witnesses. If the data were disclosed in an improper manner, it could result in retaliation or intimidation, wrote prosecutors.

The legal fight here is over the August 2022 killing of wary Saviay'a Robinson, a.k.a. Lul Pab, the cousin of rapper Quando Rondo.

Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, is accused of the killing, which authorities say he arranged as an act of revenge for the killing of his friend King Von, who was shot and killed in 2020.

Federal indictments allege Durk paid bribes and music placements to further encourage the murder of Robinson, who was party to a violent gang practice of an ongoing organized rivalry between rap cliques.

The charges against Grant come as one of five alleged members Durk's Only The Family (OTF) crew, including Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston. They are charged with several offenses, including conspiracy to murder for hire and the commission of a violent crime with a machine gun.

OTF's label credit cards, according to federal investigators, were also used to purchase travel and logistics related to the alleged plan, which they are beginning to believe is a coordinated joint crime.

The motion for a protective order illustrates the scrutiny and peril associated with such a high-profile case. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have reached an agreement to preserve the evidence while allowing the defendants to mount an adequate defense before trial.

Lil Durk, arrested in South Florida in October 2024, pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bail on federal charges and faces a life prison sentence if convicted.

The trial date has been set for January 2025.