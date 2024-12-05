Young Thug's Lawyer Admits He Regrets Taking Plea Deal 

Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti, was found not guilty on all charges in the extensive Young Slime Life (YSL) RICO trial, while Shannon Stillwell was convicted on a single charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

As the Fulton County jury reached their decisions for two defendants, Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel has expressed disappointment in not earning his client the same outcome.

"In my collective opinion, Jeffery would have been found not guilty of everything," Steel shared alongside Thug's legal team member Keith Adams. Young Thug's real name is Jeffery Williams.

Steel is largely responsible for the rapper's freedom, accepting a plea deal that brought him home. Initially facing up to 40 years in prison, the veteran attorney was able to lead Thug's legal team as he faced charges of gang activity, drug offenses, and firearm possession.

Fans ultimately still support Steel's court performance. "He played the safer route, anything could have happened," observed one X user. "What's done is done. Thug home, just gotta move different," added another.

He’s home now…but the decision to leave it in the judges hands is wayyyy more risky than the route Brian Steele wanted to go. Glad it worked out, but I would NEVER recommend anyone to take a blind plea deal. That leaves it in the judges hands, not your fight — krump (@lenti7106819) December 3, 2024

Steel has found immense popularity since serving as a center figure of the longest criminal case in Georgia history due to his close relationship with Young Thug and the fact that he was willing to spend time in jail with him for criminal contempt during the trial. Dubbed "Atlanta's busiest celebrity attorney," Steel has been defending those accused of criminal misconduct since 1991, priding himself on assisting those who have the odds stacked against them. "When people call me to ask for help, I'm honored," he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution."I find it the greatest privilege to help people in need."

He has now preoccupied himself with even more endeavors, even dipping his toe in modeling and serving in a recent campaign for the clothing line SP5DER.