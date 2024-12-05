Liam Payne Funded Girlfriend Kate Cassidy's Lifestyle with $35K a Month: How She's Moving Forward Revealed

Upon returning to the US, Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is adjusting to a new way of life compared to the one she shared with the former One Direction member.

Insiders revealed to Page Six that the musician had been providing financial support to the 25-year-old influencer by giving her $10,000 monthly for living costs.

Additionally, Payne also reportedly graciously permitted her to charge clothing and miscellaneous expenses to his credit card, with the total typically amounting to about $25,000 each month.

Cassidy frequently enjoyed shopping trips, accompanying Payne's stylist and close friend, Adele Cany, which the singer generously paid for.

Cassidy and Payne started dating in 2022 and decided to share a rental home in Wellington, Florida. Their relationship took a heartbreaking turn when the 31-year-old British singer tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

In late October, TMZ reported that the luxurious five-bedroom residence previously rented by the couple was once again listed for rent at a price of $9,950 per month.

A confidant of Cassidy shed light on her financial circumstances, telling Page Six, "Kate has her income from social media partnerships. She won't have the lifestyle she had with Liam, but she's not destitute. She'll find her way."

They went on, "Kate has money of her own, so it's not like she'll have nowhere to be. She doesn't have the money that Liam had, of course, but she's not broke."

Cassidy has also reportedly made it clear that she has no intention of pursuing any legal actions against Payne's estate.

"She says she's not going to claim anything from his estate because they weren't married and he has a son [Bear, 7, whom he shares with Cheryl]," the source told the outlet.

"It's not hers to claim. Of course, [Payne's death causes] a financial setback, but her sadness has nothing to do with the money — she's sad that she lost Liam. The money doesn't matter in comparison."

They concluded, "But she'll have to move and regroup, and she'll find a new place to live as she heals."