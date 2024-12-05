Bad Bunny's Love Letter to Puerto Rico Continues with El CLúB—A Heartbreak Anthem Disguised as a Multigenre Masterpiece

Within the first 60 minutes of its release on YouTube, Bad Bunny's new song, 'El CLúB,' surpassed 300,000 views—a testament to its appeal. The song and accompanying video deserve all the recognition they're receiving, with millions more streams sure to follow on all platforms.

Musically, 'El CLúB' delivers on the promise Bad Bunny made last year, when he dropped his surprise album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'. It also serves as a fitting continuation of 'Una Velita,' the song he released to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

Produced by his usual collaborators MAG and La Paciencia, with the addition of Spanish producer Saox, 'El CLúB' takes listeners on a journey through reggaetón, techno, salsa, plena, and psychedelia—a combination that, against all odds, works beautifully.

At nearly six minutes long, 'El CLúB' is a song of heartbreak—a lament from a shattered heart. The lyrics, softer in tone and far less explicit than some of Bad Bunny's previous works, are straightforward yet deeply evocative.

"El CLúB" Makes an Impact on Every Level

While the song is remarkable, representing a 30-year-old Bad Bunny entering a new phase in his life, the video takes it to another level. Directed by Stillz and based on a story written by El Conejo himself, the video is intricate and multilayered.

If the music is multigenre, the video feels like a multiverse of narratives, symbols, and messages. On the surface, it portrays a heartbroken man wondering what his ex is up to. But beneath that, it features a man kissing himself, hitting himself over the head, and struggling between his public persona and private self. The visuals oscillate between solitary moments in a traditional bedroom and nights spent in a neon-lit club.

Bad Bunny even throws in a line for the gossip enthusiasts: "Haven't seen you since 2022", as if to clarify that the song isn't about his ex, Kendall Jenner.

Still, the video's true protagonists are Benito himself and Puerto Rico.

A Message About Puerto Rico

One of the video's most striking visuals features Benito lying in bed in a house that eventually burns down—a clear metaphor for what he believes is happening to Puerto Rico. This imagery ties into his criticism of Jennifer González, the recently elected governor from the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, whose policies Bad Bunny has opposed.

The video ends with Benito placing the remains of the house into a wooden box, burying it in a harvested field, and planting the Puerto Rican flag atop the soil. Other scenes show newborns with social class stamps marked on their bodies, the ominous sound of an approaching hurricane, and more poignant symbols of Puerto Rico's current state and its uncertain future.

Bad Bunny's Fight Continues

A day after the elections, Benito tweeted, "It's okay to feel sad" and "We don't give up." True to his word, he hasn't backed down. Instead, he's using every tool at his disposal to amplify his message.

Beyond music, Bad Bunny is also leaning into his aspirations as an actor. This year, he filmed two movies, with more projects in the pipeline.

Through El CLúB, both the song and its stunning visuals, Bad Bunny continues to prove that his artistry transcends genres, mediums, and borders—always staying true to his roots and his voice.