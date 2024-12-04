Bad Bunny Secretly Reveals He's Releasing New Music Next Year: 'Don't Tell Anyone'

It's a good day for Bad Bunny fans. In his exclusive #SpotifyWrapped video for top listeners, the Puerto Rican rapper shared that fans can expect to hear new music from him very soon.

"Thank you for always listening," he shares in Spanish, expressing his gratitude for the fans who have supported him enough to show up as his top listeners on the streaming app. "I promise I'll put out music next year, but don't tell anyone. Just between us."

Bad Bunny promises to release music in 2025 in a message to Spotify Wrapped. 🔜🐰🔥 pic.twitter.com/SbuaMPmDIR — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) December 4, 2024

This will be Bunny's first project since 2023's nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, which featured hits like "MONACO" and "PERRO NEGRO." The announcement was expectedly met with much excitement, as fans took to social media to rejoice. "Finallllly! We've been needing new Bad Bunny since last year" shared one via X.

LETS GOOOOOOOOO — kenny jones (@relientkenny) December 4, 2024

va a salir este año, alimenten mi esquizofrenia — rayito (@raymarroquins) December 4, 2024

The announcement comes as Bunny further explores his acting abilities, starring along Adam Sandler in the current production of Happy Gilmore 2. The highly anticipated sequel to the hit 90s movie is slated for release in 2025, making it a very exciting year for the 30-year-old artist.

This wouldn't be his first time in front of the camera, as Bunny also had a starring role in the Brad Pitt-led film Bullet Train, released in summer 2022.